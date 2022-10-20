EUROFER: Urgent action needed to safeguard European steel industry and jobs

Thursday, 20 October 2022 14:55:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has released a joint statement by the European Social Partners and industriAll European Trade Union, calling for urgent action to safeguard the European steel sector and protect quality jobs in Europe while also working towards a carbon-neutral and internationally competitive European steel sector.

According to the statement, the European steel industry is responsible for over 2.2 million jobs. Energy, raw material and cost crises means that support at national and European level is more important than ever to safeguard the industry and protect jobs.

With energy and carbon costs, the European steel industry is buckling under huge bills, much higher than those in other steel producing regions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has exacerbated the energy crisis, has also led to a decrease or stoppage of traditional raw materials supply from these two countries, such as iron ore, requiring European companies to source from other destinations at much higher costs. In addition, workers and citizens are suffering with EU inflation at 10 percent.

“The green and digital transitions have never been more challenging, and additional investment and support will be needed to ensure that these transitions are a success with no steel worker or region being left behind,” the joint statement said.

European Social Partners calls on companies to keep investing in both their plants and their people, and on public authorities to swiftly support industrial decarbonisation projects and the related energy infrastructure. It also insists on implementing short-term emergency solutions that limit the prices of gas and electricity while also ensuring security of supply.