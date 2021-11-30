EUROFER requests registration of HDG imports from Turkey and Russia

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 16:06:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has requested that the European Commission should register the imports of hot dip galvanized coil (HDG) from Turkey and Russia, according to market sources. The request is part of the antidumping duty investigation against certain HDG imports from the given countries initiated in June this year, covering the period between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. If the commission agrees to the request, the measures will be applied against these imports retroactively.

According to the EUROFER data, in 2020 Russia exported 311,882 mt of HGD to the EU countries, while the EU imported 916,558 mt of the given products from Turkey. In the first nine months this year, the EU countries imported 288,723 mt of HDG from Russia and 1,000,017 mt of HDG from Turkey, up from 230,238 mt and 705,309 mt in the same period last year, respectively.