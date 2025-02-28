EUROFER expects ministerial talks on steel industry’s future to contribute to Steel Action Plan

Speaking at the Ministerial Conference on the Future of the European Steel Industry held in Paris on February 27, Axel Eggert, director general of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), has stated that this meeting will provide an additional opportunity to outline necessary solutions that will feed into the EU’s Steel Action Plan.

Stating that there are steel plant closures, job losses and the suspension of decarbonization projects across Europe, at a time when the region’s geopolitical and economic sovereignty is more important than ever, Mr. Eggert noted that he expects the conclusions of this meeting to be taken on board and make a positive contribution to the Strategic Dialogue on Steel and the Steel Action Plan.

“We call on all EU member states to support this initiative addressing the most pressing issues we face with decisive measures to tackle unfair trade practices, loopholes in the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and unbearably high energy prices,” Eggert added.