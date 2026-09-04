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Euro area industrial producer prices up 1.6 percent in July 2026 from June

Friday, 04 September 2026 12:27:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, industrial producer prices increased by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU-27, as compared with June.

Industrial producer prices in June had decreased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU. In July this year, compared with July 2025, industrial producer prices increased by 5.8 percent in the euro area and by 5.6 percent in the EU. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to June, in July prices of durable goods remained stable in the euro area and increased by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, while prices of capital goods increased by 0.3 percent in both the euro area and the EU-27, on a month-on-month basis. In the given month, prices of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-27. In July, prices of intermediate goods remained stable in the euro area and increased by 0.1 percent in the EU-27, while prices in the energy sector increased by 5.6 percent in the euro area and by 4.7 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in July the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (4.3 percent), Spain and Italy (both 3.0 percent) and Cyprus (2.3 percent), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Estonia (-3.3 percent), Finland (-1.6 percent) and Sweden (-1.1 percent).

Compared to the same month of 2025, in July this year prices of capital goods increased by 2.6 percent in the euro area and by 2.4 percent in the EU-27 countries. In the same month, prices of durable consumer goods increased by 2.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.8 percent in the EU-27, while prices of intermediate goods increased by 6.3 percent in the euro area and by 6.0 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, prices of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU-27, while prices in the energy sector increased by 12.9 percent in the euro area and by 12.5 percent in the EU-27.

In July, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (14.8 percent), Lithuania (12.9 percent) and Bulgaria (12.5 percent), while Luxembourg (-7.3 percent) registered the only decrease.

Tags: Europe Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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