Euro area industrial producer prices up 0.8 percent in January from December

Thursday, 06 March 2025 13:35:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in January this year industrial producer prices went up by 0.8 percent in the euro area and the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in the given month, industrial producer prices increased by 1.8 percent both in the euro area and in the EU.

In January, compared with December, prices in the energy sector were up by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.8 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods went up by 0.6 in both areas, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.2 percent in in the euro area and in the EU countries, while prices of intermediate goods grew by 0.3 percent in both areas, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+6.2%), Bulgaria (+5.4%) and Sweden (+2.3%), while the largest decreases were observed in Portugal (-2.2%), Austria (-0.6%), Slovenia (-0.5%) and Cyprus (-0.3%).

In the given month, compared with January 2024, prices in the energy sector increased by 3.5 percent in the euro area and by 3.3 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods went up by 0.5 percent in the euro area and 0.7 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 1.5 percent in both areas, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods moved up by 1.8 percent in the euro area and 1.9 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 1.6 percent in the euro area and 1.7 percent in the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Ireland (+14.9%), Bulgaria (+14.4%) and Denmark (+6.4%), while Lithuania (-5.3%), Luxembourg (-4.7%) and Estonia (-4.5%) posted the biggest declines.


