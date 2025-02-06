Euro area industrial producer prices up 0.4 percent in December from November

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in December last year industrial producer prices went up by 0.4 percent in the euro area and in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in the given month, industrial producer prices were stable in the euro area and increased by 0.1 percent in the EU.

In December, compared with November, prices in the energy sector were up by 1.4 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU countries. Prices of capital goods went up by 0.1 percent in both areas, while prices of durable goods grew by 0.2 percent in the euro area and the EU countries, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods remained stable in both areas, while prices of intermediate goods increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and were stable in the EU, month on month.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria (+5.1%), Croatia (+2.4%) and Slovakia (+1.5%), while the largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-1.5%), Romania (-1.3%) and the Netherlands (-0.4%).

In the given month, compared with December 2023, prices in the energy sector fell by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 0.1 percent both in the euro area and the EU countries, while prices of durable goods were up by 0.8 percent in both areas, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods moved up by 2.0 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 1.4 percent in the euro area and 1.6 percent in the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Ireland (+11.1%), Bulgaria (+6.6%) and Denmark (+4.7%), while Slovakia (-17.0%), Luxembourg (-4.2%) and France (-3.8%) posted the biggest declines.