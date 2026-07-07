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Euro area industrial producer prices up 0.2 percent in May 2026 from April

Tuesday, 07 July 2026 12:19:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in May 2026 industrial producer prices increased by 0.2 percent in both the euro area and the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On a year-on-year basis, in the given month, industrial producer prices increased by 5.9 percent in the euro area and by 5.7 percent in the EU.

In May 2026, compared with April, prices in the energy sector decreased by 1.0 percent in both the euro area and the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.2 percent in both the euro area and the EU, while prices of durable goods went up by 0.3 percent in both the euro area and the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods decreased by 0.1 percent in both the euro area and the EU, while prices of intermediate goods increased by 1.4 percent in both the euro area and the EU, all on a month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the highest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Cyprus (+3.6%), Ireland (+2.8%) and the Netherlands (+1.9%), while the largest decreases were observed in Croatia (-2.1%), Hungary (-1.3%) and Italy (-0.5%).

In the given month, compared with May 2025, prices in the energy sector increased by 14.0 percent in the euro area and by 14.3 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 5.5 percent in the euro area and by 5.2 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 2.8 percent in the euro area and by 2.7 percent in the EU, all on a year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods decreased by 0.5 percent in both the euro area and the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 2.2 percent in the euro area and by 2.1 percent in the EU countries, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Bulgaria (+19.3%), Romania (+13.5%) and Lithuania (+12.3%), while the only decrease was observed in Luxembourg (-3.2%).


Tags: Europe Steelmaking 

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