 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Euro...

Euro area industrial producer prices down 1.6 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 07 May 2025 12:04:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in March this year industrial producer prices went down by 1.6 percent in the euro area and the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in the given month, industrial producer prices increased by 1.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.1 percent in the EU.

In March, compared with February, prices in the energy sector were down by 5.8 percent in the euro area and by 5.5 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and remained stable in the EU, while prices of durable goods went up by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU countries, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.5 percent in both areas, while prices of intermediate goods went unchanged in the euro area and increased by 0.1 percent in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Greece (+1.3%), Luxembourg (+0.9%) and Slovenia (+0.6%), while the largest decreases were observed in Estonia (-8.0%), Spain (-3.9%), and Italy (-3.3%).

In the given month, compared with March 2024, prices in the energy sector increased by 3.8 percent in the euro area and by 4.1 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods went up by 0.8 percent in the euro area and 0.9 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by one percent in the EU countries, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods moved up by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 1.8 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Bulgaria (+22.0%), Ireland (+10.6%) and Denmark (+10.2%), while Luxembourg (-4.5%), Portugal (-1.0%) and France and Lithuania (both -0.6%) posted the biggest declines.


Tags: Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey’s import scrap prices move up as anticipated

07 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish longs export market quiet following sales of decent volumes

07 May | Longs and Billet

Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş reports net loss for Q1

07 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Ekinciler Demir ve Çelik plans to increase exports to Africa

07 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik records higher profit and EBITDA in Q1

07 May | Steel News

Local Turkish official merchant bar prices mostly stable

06 May | Longs and Billet

Turkish official domestic wire rod prices mostly stable

06 May | Longs and Billet

Turkish rebar exports up 34.5 percent in January-March

06 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Habaş to build hot rolling mill in Hatay

06 May | Steel News

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices trend up

05 May | Longs and Billet