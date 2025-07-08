 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EuRIC:...

EuRIC: Real issues facing EU steel industry are high energy costs and weaker competitiveness, not scrap shortage

Tuesday, 08 July 2025 14:22:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Recycling Industries’ Confederation (EuRIC) has stated that, contrary to growing concerns about scrap metal availability, the real threat to the European steel industry lies elsewhere: soaring energy costs and weakening competitiveness. Backed by data from the European Commission’s Joint Research Center (JRC), which confirmed Europe’s scrap availability is more than sufficient to meet domestic demand, EuRIC is calling for a shift in focus from material access to economic sustainability and energy strategy.

According to the JRC, the EU’s scrap supply is expected to grow from 100 million mt to 112 million mt by 2035, while post-consumer scrap could reach 80-90 million mt in the same period. In 2023, EU scrap consumption dropped to a decade-low of 75.1 million mt, leaving a scrap surplus. EuRIC said, “Scrap availability is far greater than what’s being used in Europe. Recyclers are not the bottleneck - the steelmakers are not using the scrap that’s already here.”

EuRIC stated that the real issues the European steel industry is facing are lower steel prices and production costs that are skyrocketing due to high energy prices, resulting in a decline in the industry’s competitiveness. The confederation stated that these issues are direct results of plateauing global demand and non-market overcapacity. “To stay competitive, we need to tap into our circularity advantage. Europe is rich in scrap or better said, recycled metals, and instead of focusing on trade barriers, we should be turning this surplus into our competitive edge,” the EuRIC said.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Opinion 

Similar articles

EUROFER concerned over viability of new 90% emission reduction target

03 Jul | Steel News

EURANIMI warns of uncertainty on imported stainless steel carbon values

26 Jun | Steel News

UNESID calls for firm policies to safeguard Spanish steel industry amid rising costs and trade pressures

18 Jun | Steel News

Ferrous Division Panel at BIR: Recycled steel plays key role in global crude steel production

27 May | Steel News

Made in Steel 2025: Italian flats market between difficulties and signs of recovery

12 May | Steel News

Giuseppe Pasini, Made in Steel 2025: Italian steel holds up, but Europe must shift gears

08 May | Steel News

Jamie Mcleod at IREPAS: EU is taking steps to simplify CBAM but not weakening it

28 Apr | Steel News

OECD: Global steel excess capacity to reach 721 million mt by 2027

02 Apr | Steel News

European steel recyclers concerned over scrap trade restriction proposal

05 Mar | Steel News

EUROMETAL: Semi-finished and finished products need to be included in protective measures for level playing field

05 Mar | Steel News