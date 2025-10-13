 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EuRIC...

EuRIC becomes Recycling Europe to strengthen voice of European recycling industry

Monday, 13 October 2025 15:19:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Recycling Industries’ Confederation (EuRIC) has announced that it has officially rebranded as Recycling Europe, marking a strategic evolution in its mission to represent Europe’s recycling sector with a unified voice as Europe navigates rising trade tensions, raw material insecurity, and the urgent need for industrial decarbonization.

The rebranding reflects the organization’s goal to increase visibility and impact across European and international platforms, reinforcing the role of recyclers as essential contributors to the EU’s climate, resource autonomy, and circular economy objectives.

Julia Ettinger, secretary general, said, “Recycling Europe embodies the evolution of the Confederation into a unified, forward-looking voice for recyclers across the continent. While our name has changed, our mission remains the same: to ensure that recyclers are recognized and empowered as indispensable partners in building Europe’s circular and resilient economy.”

Recycling Europe will continue to represent recyclers across all material streams - metals, plastics, paper, textiles, tyres, and more - while promoting policies that enable innovation, investment, and open markets.


Tags: European Union 

Similar articles

Assofermet Acciai: Italian market cautious in Sept amid regulatory uncertainty, selective demand

13 Oct | Steel News

Europe’s CRC and HDG prices stable, mood subdued amid policy and trade uncertainty

13 Oct | Flats and Slab

Germany’s Saarstahl and Dillinger secure €1.7 billion financing for Power4Steel green steel project

13 Oct | Steel News

Spain’s Gestamp and Hydnum Steel sign circular green steel supply deal

10 Oct | Steel News

Romania’s flats spot prices stable amid limited demand, but upward pressure emerges

10 Oct | Flats and Slab

European longs prices decline, though mood slightly better

10 Oct | Longs and Billet

ArcelorMittal Hunedoara set to restart rolling mill in Nov with Ukrainian steel supply

10 Oct | Steel News

German steel associations welcome new EU safeguard measures with partial relief

10 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal shuts down Fos-sur-Mer blast furnace after major fire incident

10 Oct | Steel News

Italian scrap market seen modest demand and declining prices

10 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials