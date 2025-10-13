EuRIC becomes Recycling Europe to strengthen voice of European recycling industry

The European Recycling Industries’ Confederation (EuRIC) has announced that it has officially rebranded as Recycling Europe, marking a strategic evolution in its mission to represent Europe’s recycling sector with a unified voice as Europe navigates rising trade tensions, raw material insecurity, and the urgent need for industrial decarbonization.

The rebranding reflects the organization’s goal to increase visibility and impact across European and international platforms, reinforcing the role of recyclers as essential contributors to the EU’s climate, resource autonomy, and circular economy objectives.

Julia Ettinger, secretary general, said, “Recycling Europe embodies the evolution of the Confederation into a unified, forward-looking voice for recyclers across the continent. While our name has changed, our mission remains the same: to ensure that recyclers are recognized and empowered as indispensable partners in building Europe’s circular and resilient economy.”

Recycling Europe will continue to represent recyclers across all material streams - metals, plastics, paper, textiles, tyres, and more - while promoting policies that enable innovation, investment, and open markets.