EU to register all imports under AD and CVD investigations

The European Commission has decided to register all imports of products under antidumping or anti-subsidy investigations, including ongoing investigations where provisional determinations have not yet been made, to tackle the effects of unfair competition, including overcapacity. This would also prevent sharp increases in imports of products under investigation ahead of the imposition of the measures. Until now imports were usually registered only upon a justified request from EU industry.

The registration will enable the retroactive collection of antidumping and countervailing duties. This means that the commission can now apply retroactive duties on HRC from Egypt, India, Japan and Vietnam, which is currently under investigation. The investigation in question, launched in August this year, will cover the period between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, and will be completed within one year, as SteelOrbis previously reported .