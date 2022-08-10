EU to modify safeguard measures to comply with GATT

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 14:57:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has announced that the European Union and Turkey have agreed that the EU has until January 16, 2023, to modify its safeguard measures to comply with the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT).

In April, the WTO concluded its investigation regarding the complaint of Turkey regarding EU safeguard measures and called on the EU to realign its safeguard measures with GATT, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The panel, which was established by WTO in 2020, accepted Turkey’s view that the European Commission had failed to show that steel imports had increased because of unforeseen developments and that the EC’s determination of a threat of serious injury were not based on facts.