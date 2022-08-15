﻿
English
EU’s definitive AD duties on Russian and Turkish HDG come into force

Monday, 15 August 2022 16:21:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced that the planned definitive antidumping measures against corrosion-resistant steels (HDG) from Russia and Turkey have come into force.

The definitive antidumping duty rates in the initial announcement that SteelOrbis previously reported have been revised.

The investigation was initiated on June 24, 2021, upon the complaint of the European Steel Association (EUROFER).

The definitive antidumping duty rates can be seen below:

Country            

Company

Definitive antidumping duty (%)

Russia

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

36.6

 

Novolipetsk Steel

12.7

 

PAO Severstal

39.8

 

All other companies

39.8

Turkey

MMK Metalurji Sanayi Ticaret ve Liman İşletmeciliği A.Ş.

10.5

 

TatMetal Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş

2.4

 

Tezcan Galvanizli Yapi Elemanlari Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

11

 

Other cooperating companies

8

 

All other companies

11

