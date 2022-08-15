EU’s definitive AD duties on Russian and Turkish HDG come into force

Monday, 15 August 2022 16:21:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that the planned definitive antidumping measures against corrosion-resistant steels (HDG) from Russia and Turkey have come into force.

The definitive antidumping duty rates in the initial announcement that SteelOrbis previously reported have been revised.

The investigation was initiated on June 24, 2021, upon the complaint of the European Steel Association (EUROFER).

The definitive antidumping duty rates can be seen below: