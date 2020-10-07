﻿
English
EU to impose definitive AD duties on stainless HR from Taiwan, China, Indonesia

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 17:44:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission (EC) has announced that it will impose definitive antidumping duties (AD) on stainless steel hot rolled imports from Taiwan, China, and Indonesia.

The antidumping duty rate on such imports will range between 9.2 percent and 19 percent for China and between 4.1 percent and 7.5 percent for Taiwan, while it will stand at 17.3 percent for Indonesia.

The products subject to antidumping duty currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7219 11, 7219 12, 7219 13, 7219 14, 7219 22, 7219 23, 7219 24, 7220 11 and 7220 12. 


