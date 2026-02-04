EU recyclers call for “Made in Europe” preference to strengthen circular economy

European recyclers have voiced strong support for a “Made in Europe” preference that places EU-produced materials at the center of Europe’s industrial and economic strategy, while maintaining open and frictionless markets for recycled materials.

According to Recycling Europe, formerly known as the European Recycling Industries’ Confederation (EuRIC), a proactive European Preference policy is essential to reinforcing the EU’s industrial base, securing access to strategic raw materials, and delivering on the EU’s target of achieving a 24 percent Circular Material Use Rate under the Clean Industrial Deal.

Recycled materials inherently “Made in Europe”

Recycling Europe emphasized that recycled materials are, by definition, “Made in Europe”, as they originate from waste collected, sorted and processed within the European Union.

Maria Vera Duran, policy director at Recycling Europe, stated that formally recognizing this reality would represent a simple yet powerful tool to strengthen Europe’s industrial resilience. She argued that such recognition would align industrial policy more closely with circular economy principles already embedded in EU climate and resource strategies.

Incentives preferred over trade restrictions

The organization stressed that a “Made in Europe” preference should be designed around targeted incentives rather than restrictive trade measures. According to Recycling Europe, incentives are more effective in stimulating demand for recycled materials and avoiding unintended market distortions.

These incentives, the group said, should be integrated into key upcoming EU policy initiatives, including the Industrial Accelerator Act, the revision of EU public procurement rules, and the forthcoming Circular Economy Act.

Circularity seen as lever for competitiveness and decarbonisation

Recycling Europe argued that increasing the use of recycled materials across industrial value chains would strengthen supply security through circularity, enhance European industrial competitiveness, and accelerate decarbonisation. Recycled materials typically carry a significantly lower carbon footprint than primary raw materials, making them a critical input for achieving EU climate objectives.

The organization also underlined the importance of simplifying EU regulatory frameworks to unlock circular value chains, improve market access, and reinforce the role of recycled materials in Europe’s industrial transition.