EU postpones country-specific quotas on angles, shapes and sections to August

The European Commission has postponed the implementation date of July 1, 2025 to remove the 15 percent country-cap for quota volume for angles for Turkey, South Korea and the UK, shapes and sections of iron or non-alloy steel (Category 17) and re-introduce the country-specific quotas for the given countries, according to a notification submitted to the World Trade Organization (WTO). These adjustments will now be effective from August 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

The commission found that country-cap for quota volume under globalized Category 17 is affecting the traditional trade flows of the given three countries, restricting their access to duty-free volumes to levels below their historical trade levels, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The countries will be subject to 25 percent additional duty when quota volume is exceeded. According to the statement, the commission is willing to consult with EU member states on the proposed measure.

The quota volumes (mt) to be allocated for the UK, Turkey and South Korea can be seen at the table below.

Country July 1, 2025 - September 30, 2025 October 1, 2025 - December 31, 2025 January 1, 2026 - March 31, 2026 April 1, 2026 - June 30, 2026 Turkey 22,892 22,892 22,394 22,643 South Korea 5,335 5,335 5,219 5,277 The UK 27,506 27,506 26,908 27,207

The products currently fall under the codes 7216 31 10, 7216 31 90, 7216 32 11, 7216 32 19, 7216 32 91, 7216 32 99, 7216 33 10, and 7216 33 90.