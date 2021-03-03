EU orders registration of stainless CRC imports from India, Indonesia

Wednesday, 03 March 2021 12:29:17 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The European Commission has ordered the registration of imports of stainless steel cold rolled flat products originating in India and Indonesia. The announcement follows the opening of an antidumping proceeding relating to the products in question on September 30, 2020, as well as a registration request, dated December 21, 2020, by the Steel European Association (EUROFER). The registration was initiated so that measures may be applied against those imports retroactively from the date of such registration.

The EC statement said that EUROFER "alleged that, on the basis of the most recent available statistics, there had been a substantial rise in imports following the initiation of the investigation, which was likely to seriously undermine the remedial effect of the potential definitive duties."

Currently, the EU Commission "has at its disposal sufficient evidence that imports of the product concerned from India and Indonesia are being dumped." The alleged dumping margins amount to 48.8 percent for India, while they range from 15.6 percent to 34.4 percent for Indonesia. The injury elimination level is 33.9 percent for India and 44.1 percent for Indonesia. The possible payment of future duties will depend on the findings of the antidumping investigation.

Products subject to registration are currently falling under CN codes 7219 31 00, 7219 32 10, 7219 32 90, 7219 33 10, 7219 33 90, 7219 34 10, 7219 34 90, 7219 35 10, 7219 35 90, 7219 90 20, 7219 90 80, 7220 20 21, 7220 20 29, 7220 20 41, 7220 20 49, 7220 20 81, 7220 20 89, 7220 90 20 and 7220 90 80 and originate in India and Indonesia.