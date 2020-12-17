EU new passenger car registrations down 25.5 percent in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 17 December 2020 14:55:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, new car registrations totaled 897,692 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 12 percent compared to 1.02 million units in November 2019, as several European governments introduced new measures to contain the second wave of the coronavirus, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Nine million units were registered in the January-November period this year, almost three million less than during the same period last year.

In the first 11 months of the year, new passenger car registrations in the EU decreased by 25.5 percent year on year. Registrations declined in Spain (-35.3%), Italy (-29.0%), France (-26.9%) and Germany (-21.6%) compared with the same period in 2019.