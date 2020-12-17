﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU new passenger car registrations down 25.5 percent in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 17 December 2020 14:55:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, new car registrations totaled 897,692 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 12 percent compared to 1.02 million units in November 2019, as several European governments introduced new measures to contain the second wave of the coronavirus, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Nine million units were registered in the January-November period this year, almost three million less than during the same period last year. 

In the first 11 months of the year, new passenger car registrations in the EU decreased by 25.5 percent year on year. Registrations declined in Spain (-35.3%), Italy (-29.0%), France (-26.9%) and Germany (-21.6%) compared with the same period in 2019.


Tags: European Union  Coronavirus  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Dec

Outokumpu upgrades guidance for Q4
14  Dec

Turkish motor vehicle output down 13.4 percent in January-November
26  Nov

European commercial vehicle registrations down 22.2 percent in Jan-Oct
23  Nov

Poland-based JSW’s sales revenues down in Jan-Sept due to coronavirus
19  Nov

Thyssenkrupp posts profit for FY 2019-20, to cut jobs