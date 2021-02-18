﻿
EU new passenger car registrations down 24 percent in January

Thursday, 18 February 2021 11:08:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, new car registrations totaled 726,491 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 24 percent compared to 956,447 units in January 2020, marking the lowest January total on record to date, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In January, the EU passenger car market posted an accelerated decline as the coronavirus-related restrictions continued to weigh heavily on sales across the EU.

In the given month, new passenger car registrations declined in Spain (-51.5%), Germany (-31.1%), Italy (-14.0%) and France (-5.8%), while rising in Sweden (22.5%), all compared to the same month last year.


