EU new passenger car registrations down 23.7 percent in 2020

Wednesday, 20 January 2021 11:36:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, new car registrations totaled 1.03 million units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 3.3 percent compared to 1.06 million units in December 2019, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

9.9 million units were registered in 2020, almost three million less compared to 2019, as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, measures, including lockdowns and other restrictions throughout the year, had a significant impact on car sales across the EU.

In the full year, new passenger car registrations in the EU decreased by 23.7 percent year on year. Registrations declined in Spain (-32.3%), Italy (-27.9%), France (-25.5%) and Germany (-19.1%) compared to 2019.