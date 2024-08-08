EU launches AD investigation on HRC from four countries including Vietnam

The European Commission has announced that it has launched an antidumping investigation on imports of certain iron, non-alloy or other alloy hot rolled steel from Egypt, India, Japan and Vietnam. The EC will determine whether the product under investigation originating in the given countries concerned is being dumped and whether the dumped imports have caused injury to the industry.

The investigation was initiated following the complaint filed by the European Steel Association (EUROFER) on June 24, 2024, alleging that imports of the product in question have increased overall in absolute terms and in terms of market share. EUROFER also provided evidence that imports of the given product from Egypt, India, Japan and Vietnam have a negative impact on the quantities sold, the level of prices charged, and the market share held by the EU industry, resulting in substantial adverse effects on the overall performance, financial situation and employment situation of the EU industry.

The investigation will cover the period between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, and will be completed within one year, but not later than 14 months, with the possibility of provisional duties being imposed within seven to eight months.

The products subject to antidumping investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208 10 00, 7208 25 00, 7208 26 00, 7208 27 00, 7208 36 00, 7208 37 00, 7208 38 00, 7208 39 00, 7208 40 00, 7208 52 10, 7208 52 99, 7208 53 10, 7208 53 90, 7208 54 00, 7211 13 00, 7211 14 00, 7211 19 00, ex 7225 19 10, 7225 30 90, ex 7225 40 60, 7225 40 90, ex 7226 19 10, 7226 91 91, and 7226 91 99.