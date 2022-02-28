﻿
EU initiates AD duty expiry review on imports of heavy plate from China

Monday, 28 February 2022
       

The European Commission has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty on imports of certain heavy plate of non-alloy or other alloy steel from China.

The application for the review was filed by the European Steel Association (EUROFER), alleging that the expiry of the existing measures would be likely to result in continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the EU industry.

The investigation of a continuation or recurrence of dumping will cover the period from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

The investigation will be concluded within 12 months and in any case no later than 15 months from the date of publication of the notice.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208512010, 7208519110, 7208519810, 7208529110, 7208902010, 7208908020, 7225406010 and 7225990045.


