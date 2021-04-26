﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU imposes definitive AD duty on HRC from Turkey

Monday, 26 April 2021 16:33:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced definitive antidumping (AD) duty on hot rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel (HRC) imports from Turkey.

The definitive antidumping duties on the given products are at 4.7 percent for Habaş Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar İstihsal Endüstrisi A.Ş., 4.9 percent for Erdemir Group, 7.3 percent for Çolakoğlu Metalurji, 5.6 percent for Ağır Haddecilik A.Ş. and Borçelik Çelik Sanayii Ticaret A.Ş., and 7.3 percent for other companies, effective as of July this year.

The review started on May 14, 2020, following the complaint by the European Steel Association (EUROFER), and the provisional antidumping duties were announced in January.

In January this year, the European Commission had imposed provisional antidumping duties ranging between 4.8 percent and 7.6 percent on the given product imports from Turkey, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

As a result, despite the minor decrease seen in the definitive rates versus the earlier announced provisional ones, Turkish mills will still to a certain extent be restricted in their sales to the EU. India is considered to be the key competitor for medium and large sales volumes, taking into account that the Indian mills are not restricted by the import tax. Still, Turkey has the advantage of geographical proximity and will remain one of the key import sources for the EU in terms of HRC. It is also worth mentioning that the market awaits the EU decision on the safeguard measures, i.e. the import quotas. “I do not think the quota system will be abolished or significantly increased for Turkey since the relations with the EU are still tense. However, supply in the EU is tight and prices are crazy, so something needs to be done,” a trader told SteelOrbis.


Tags: flats  Europe  quotas & duties  hrc  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27  Apr

Uğur Dalbeler comments on EU’s definitive AD duties on HRC from Turkey
20  Apr

Çokyaşar Tel to more than double galvanized wire capacity by 2022
13  Apr

Turkey suspends attempt to launch CVD investigation against HRC imports from EU   
12  Apr

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 5.6 percent in January-February
09  Apr

Turkey’s HRC exports down 64.9 percent in January-February