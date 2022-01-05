EU import quota for Turkish rebar already exhausted

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 16:35:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Lots of imported steel tonnages are waiting at EU ports to pass through customs in the new quota period which started on January 1, SteelOrbis understands. According to the European Commission’s data, quotas for certain products are already exhausted, namely Turkish rebar and merchant bar.

The EU rebar and merchant bar import quotas of 60,591 mt and 64,156 mt respectively for Turkey have already been exhausted, as 63,554 mt of rebar and 80,488 mt of merchant bar from the country are waiting at EU ports. For Russia, the rebar import quota is 58,659 mt, but only 31,506 mt of the quota remains as 27,153 mt of rebar from Russia is waiting for customs clearance. In addition, for Turkey, only 17,986 mt of the 78,653 mt wire rod quota remains, as 60,667 mt of wire rod has already been shipped from Turkey, while 49,102 mt of wire rod out of Russia’s total quota of 81,107 mt is waiting at the ports.

For hot rolled coil, 238,350 mt of Turkish HRC is waiting for customs clearance, with the initial quota amounting to 323,205 mt for Turkey, while Russia shipped only 161,691 mt of HRC out of its 407,786 mt import quota. For India, its HRC import quota stands at 166,027 mt, and 56,832 mt of Indian HRC is already waiting at EU ports.

Meanwhile, Turkey has already exhausted its organic coated sheet, gas pipe and hollow section quotas of 14,228 mt, 44,753 mt and 68,575 mt respectively, as 20,053 mt of organic coated sheets, 44,708 mt of gas pipes and 81,798 mt of hollow sections from the country are waiting at EU ports.

In addition, the EU metallic coated sheet, organic coated sheet, pipe, stainless wire rod and cold rolled coil quotas for India have already been exhausted.