EU council endorses tax incentives to drive clean technologies and industry

The Council of the European Union has announced that it has formally adopted conclusions endorsing the use of tax incentives to advance the Clean Industrial Deal, a core framework aimed at aligning industrial decarbonization, clean technology deployment, and competitiveness across the EU.

The council emphasized the need to reignite Europe’s economic dynamism, strengthen industrial resilience, and maintain the EU’s position as a global manufacturing hub. The conclusions are based on the European Commission’s Competitiveness Compass and Clean Industrial Deal communication, both of which outline a coordinated roadmap for reducing emissions and strategic dependence on external suppliers.

Coordination through CISAF and national flexibility

The council welcomed the European Commission’s recommendation on tax incentives and the new Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework (CISAF), which establishes guiding principles for member states introducing national tax measures to support clean energy, industrial decarbonization, and innovation.

Tax incentives are recognized as a key policy tool within the EU’s broader mix of clean industry policies, balancing competitiveness with climate goals. However, the council reaffirmed that taxation remains a member state competence. Governments are free to design incentives in line with their fiscal priorities and budgetary capacities, provided they support the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal.

Flexibility remains a central principle, acknowledging Europe’s diverse industrial bases and tax systems.

Recommendations for implementation

When developing tax incentive schemes, member states are encouraged to:

focus support on activities that contribute directly to decarbonization and clean technology

prevent distortion of competition within the internal market.

favor expenditure-based incentives for cost efficiency.

maintain simplicity and transparency to provide legal certainty for companies and administrations.

The council urged continued exchange of information and best practices between member states and the European Commission to report regularly on international developments related to tax incentives for industrial decarbonization.

Long-term industrial competitiveness

The council also called for the continuous evaluation of incentive effectiveness and close cooperation between the European Commission, European Council, and national authorities. This approach aims to ensure they contribute to the goals of competitiveness, industrial resilience, and the green transition.