Slovakia launches €150 million funding round for industrial decarbonization projects

Slovakia’s deputy prime minister and minister of environment Tomáš Taraba has announced the launch of a second funding round worth €150 million for industrial decarbonization, financed entirely through the EU Modernization Fund. The initiative aims to help industrial producers invest in advanced technologies, increase energy efficiency, and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, thereby lowering future emission-quota costs.

Taraba emphasized that the resources come from European financing rather than the national budget, describing the call as a vital stimulus for Slovak industry at a time of reduced investment and rising employment risks.

Eligibility and evaluation

The subsidies are open to industrial companies covered by the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), which account for about 90 percent of Slovakia’s industrial emissions. There are no minimum or maximum funding limits per project.

Applications will be assessed mainly on cost-effectiveness per ton of carbon reduced and the total reduction achieved. To qualify, projects must deliver at least 10,000 tCO₂e in savings compared with the five-year average of verified emissions, with one atypical year allowed for exclusion.

Efficient and measurable climate impact

Eligible costs include investments directly linked to project implementation and incurred after submission. Minister Taraba stated that the program is designed to prioritize high-impact projects, ensuring that each euro delivers the greatest emission reduction possible while supporting industrial competitiveness and environmental goals.