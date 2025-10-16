EU leaders seek industrial support measures ahead of 2040 climate target agreement

European Union leaders are expected to endorse the adoption of a new 2040 climate target at their upcoming summit on October 23, while calling for stronger measures to support energy-intensive industries such as steel and automotive manufacturing, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

Originally due for approval by a UN deadline in September, the decision was delayed due to the concerns of France, Poland and other countries about how to finance the low-carbon transition alongside other priorities such as defense and industrial revitalization.

Focus on enabling framework and industrial competitiveness

According to the draft conclusions, leaders will authorize member states and lawmakers to proceed with defining the 2040 emissions-reduction goal, while tasking the European Commission to design a strong “enabling framework” to help industries and citizens manage transition costs.

The document stresses that traditional industries, including automotive, shipping, aviation, steel, metals, and chemicals, require particular attention to remain resilient and globally competitive.

Political trade-offs and emerging policy debates

While the draft stops short of specifying new financial commitments such as fundings, EU diplomats said some countries are seeking adjustments to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), while others want flexibility on the 2035 ban on combustion-engine vehicles.

The text also reiterates that EU climate goals should be achieved in a “technologically neutral” manner, allowing flexibility in the choice of decarbonization pathways and energy technologies.

If endorsed, the 2040 climate target will be formally adopted by EU climate ministers on November 4, ahead of the COP30 UN Climate Conference.