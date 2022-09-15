Energy-intensive industries call on EC to provide industry with immediate measure for continuity of operations

Thursday, 15 September 2022 15:18:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has released a joint statement by the energy-intensive industries in the EU regarding the outcome of the Extraordinary Energy Council.

In the meeting on September 9, the Energy Council acknowledged the pressure put by the increase in electricity and natural gas prices on inflation and the EU economy, therewith threatening the competitiveness of European companies.

However, according to the statement by the energy-intensive industries, there is a lack of sense of urgency in the series of measures discussed at the Energy Council. Many of these measures require further elaboration, and are unclear as to their application to industry.

The energy-intensive industries call upon European Council to provide industry with immediate and precise relief measures that can be implemented swiftly to ensure the continued viability of the operations in Europe.

In a letter from the energy-intensive industries issued last week, the industries referred to the destructive consequences of energy price hikes which have already prompted a shut-down of plants or reduction of production, as SteelOrbis previously reported.