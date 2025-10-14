 |  Login 
El Mutun Steel Complex initiates DRI plant operations in Bolivia

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 15:57:23 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Bolivian steel complex El Mutun has commenced testing at its Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plant, which is regarded as the facility’s most significant unit and the last plant to become operational. The initial phase began with the ignition of gases to reduce the iron oxides present in the pellets that supply the DRI plant, resulting in the production of sponge iron for use in steelmaking.

To be suitable for integration into the steel plant, the DRI must attain an iron concentration exceeding 92 percent, which requires temperatures reaching up to 1,300 degrees Celsius. The testing period is expected to span approximately 15 days, during which standard quality benchmarks must be met before the DRI is delivered to the steel plant. 
 
The El Mutun complex consists of seven plants: iron ore concentration, pelletizing, DRI, steel production, rolling, electric center, and ancillary services. The rolling plant will produce rebars and wire rod.

Tags: Bolivia South America 

