El Mutun Steel Complex initiates steel production in Bolivia

Thursday, 13 November 2025 18:48:50 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Bolivian steel complex El Mutun has concluded tests in all its seven plants and has started the production of rebars and wire rod.

El Mutan's CEO, Jorge Alvarado Rivas, announced that after successful tests, the complex is prepared to supply the local market with continuous production.

The El Mutun complex consists of seven plants: iron ore concentration, pelletizing, DRI, steel production, rolling, electric center, and ancillary services.

At full capacity, El Mutun will produce a total of 200,000 mt per year, equivalent to half of the Bolivian demand for steel products.

During the first ten months of 2025, Bolivia imported from Brazil 55,500 mt of rebars and 6,000 mt of wire rod.


