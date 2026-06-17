 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Egypt’s...

Egypt’s SteelCon signs $2 million plant project for East Port Said Industrial Zone

Wednesday, 17 June 2026 12:00:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone has announced that it has signed an agreement with Egyptian construction and metal industries company SteelCon to establish a new manufacturing facility in the East Port Said Industrial Zone, with investments totaling $2 million.

The new plant, to be built on a 5,388-square-meter plot within the industrial developer area operated by East Port Said Development Company, will produce construction products, structural trusses and related metal components. The project is expected to create around 50 direct and 20 indirect jobs.

According to the administration of the economic zone, the SteelCon project will support industrial integration in East Port Said by supplying metal components required by existing and future industrial projects, thereby strengthening local supply chains and improving the operational efficiency of investments across the zone.

Suez Canal Economic Zone chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien stated that supporting industries and industrial integration are key to enhancing the competitiveness of the East Port Said Industrial Zone and attracting further industrial investments. He added that the project will contribute to expanding the zone’s industrial base, increasing the local availability of production inputs and supporting faster implementation of new projects.

Mr. Gamal El-Dien also underlined that their industrial development strategy aims not only to attract investments, but also to build an integrated industrial ecosystem capable of sustaining long-term growth, diversifying industrial activities and reinforcing the zone’s position as a regional and international industrial and investment hub.


Tags: Egypt North Africa Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Egypt’s longs export prices slip amid quiet demand, still no firm ex-Algeria offers

04 Jun | Longs and Billet

Egypt’s HRC prices stable, import activity quiet due to safeguard restriction

04 Jun | Flats and Slab

Egypt’s longs offer prices stable, demand weakens slightly

14 May | Longs and Billet

Ezz Steel casting and rolling complex modernization to lift Ain Sokhna capacity to 1.5 million

08 May | Steel News

Egypt hikes rebar and wire rod export prices amid higher scrap, good demand from S. Arabia

06 May | Longs and Billet

Rising costs push up local Egyptian rebar prices, but main domestic mill keeps prices stable

15 Apr | Longs and Billet

Egyptian mills postpone local rebar price hikes, raise export prices

10 Apr | Longs and Billet

Egypt’s longs export indications increase further, local offers expected to follow

26 Mar | Longs and Billet

Egypt significantly hikes rebar and wire rod export prices, keeps local offers stable

18 Mar | Longs and Billet

US DOC sets preliminary anti-dumping margins for rebar from Egypt, Bulgaria, Vietnam, after Algeria

11 Mar | Steel News