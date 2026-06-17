Egypt’s SteelCon signs $2 million plant project for East Port Said Industrial Zone

The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone has announced that it has signed an agreement with Egyptian construction and metal industries company SteelCon to establish a new manufacturing facility in the East Port Said Industrial Zone, with investments totaling $2 million.

The new plant, to be built on a 5,388-square-meter plot within the industrial developer area operated by East Port Said Development Company, will produce construction products, structural trusses and related metal components. The project is expected to create around 50 direct and 20 indirect jobs.

According to the administration of the economic zone, the SteelCon project will support industrial integration in East Port Said by supplying metal components required by existing and future industrial projects, thereby strengthening local supply chains and improving the operational efficiency of investments across the zone.

Suez Canal Economic Zone chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien stated that supporting industries and industrial integration are key to enhancing the competitiveness of the East Port Said Industrial Zone and attracting further industrial investments. He added that the project will contribute to expanding the zone’s industrial base, increasing the local availability of production inputs and supporting faster implementation of new projects.

Mr. Gamal El-Dien also underlined that their industrial development strategy aims not only to attract investments, but also to build an integrated industrial ecosystem capable of sustaining long-term growth, diversifying industrial activities and reinforcing the zone’s position as a regional and international industrial and investment hub.