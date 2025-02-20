Egypt’s El Marakby Steel to upgrade its 6th of October site

Egyptian steel producer El Marakby Steel has decided to upgrade its mini mill at its site at 6th of October city. The producer has commissioned Germany-based plant maker SMS Group, provider of the mini mill, to boost its capacity even further and reduce operating costs by upgrading equipment already in place.

SMS Group had carried out a modernization project at the mini mill in 2024, focusing on the casting plant, the electric arc furnace and the rolling mill. Within this project, several SMS Group technologies were installed on the plant, including a 55 MVA transformer, CONSO systems for lime and carbon injection, and a CONDOOR automatic slag door.

The production capacity of the mini mill was brought from 400,000 mt to 460,000 mt of rebar and wire rod per year, with the introduction of a new square billet cross-section of 150 millimeters in the continuous casting plant.