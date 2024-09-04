 |  Login 
EEC launches AD investigation against HDG from Ukraine and China

Wednesday, 04 September 2024 16:10:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Department of Internal Market Protection of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has announced that it has decided to launch an antidumping investigation due to the approaching expiry of the antidumping duties on HDG from Ukraine and China.

The antidumping duties at the range of 12.69-17.0 percent (depending on the supplier) for China and 23.90 percent for Ukraine will expire in January 2025. Under the scope of the investigation, the commission will collect and analyze information as a case study for the resumption of dumping of imports and the causing of damage to the economy of the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Armenia, unless the measure is imposed.

The products currently fall under the codes 7210 49 00 01, 7210 49 00 09, 7210 61 00 00, 7212 30 00 00, 7212 50 61 00 and 7225 92 00 00.


