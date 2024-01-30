﻿
EC extends CBAM reporting period for 30 days amid technical issues

Tuesday, 30 January 2024 12:34:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced that it has given an additional 30 days as of February 1 for declarants to submit their Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) reports as a significant number of importers have experienced difficulties in submitting their first report due to the technical issues related to the Import Control System. The first reports had been due to be submitted by January 31, 2024, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Reporting declarants who do not encounter any major technical issue are still encouraged to submit their CBAM report by the end of the reporting period. The declarants may subsequently modify and correct their first three CBAM reports until July 31, 2024.


