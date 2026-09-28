Duferco launches new renewable energy subholding to expand energy transition activities

Italy-based Duferco Group has announced the establishment of Duferco Renewable Industries, a new subholding company dedicated to renewable energy and the industrial development of technologies supporting the energy transition. The new company will bring together the group's expertise, financial resources and industrial assets in the sector, with the aim of accelerating growth and increasing synergies while strengthening Duferco's contribution to Italy's industrial capacity.

Duferco Renewable Industries will be responsible for developing and managing key technologies supporting the energy transition. Its activities will span the entire value chain, from the development of and investment in renewable energy assets to industrial and manufacturing operations.

According to Duferco, the initiative represents a strategic milestone in the group's development and is intended to expand its presence in energy transition-related businesses.

The company has appointed Francesco Del Pizzo as CEO of Duferco Renewable Industries. Del Pizzo will also join the board of directors of Duferco Group's holding company.

Duferco targets stronger industrial and energy capabilities in Italy

Commenting on the establishment of the new subholding, Antonio Gozzi, Duferco chairman, said the initiative is intended both to create value for the group and to contribute to the development of Italy's industrial capabilities in the energy sector.

“The energy transition requires capital, technical expertise and an industrial vision,” Gozzi stated, adding that Duferco aims to combine these elements to develop and manage infrastructure and technologies that strengthen Italy's competitiveness and energy independence.

Duferco did not disclose investment targets, renewable energy capacity goals or a timetable for individual projects under the new subholding.