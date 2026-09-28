 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Duferco...

Duferco launches new renewable energy subholding to expand energy transition activities

Monday, 28 September 2026 11:47:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italy-based Duferco Group has announced the establishment of Duferco Renewable Industries, a new subholding company dedicated to renewable energy and the industrial development of technologies supporting the energy transition. The new company will bring together the group's expertise, financial resources and industrial assets in the sector, with the aim of accelerating growth and increasing synergies while strengthening Duferco's contribution to Italy's industrial capacity.

Duferco Renewable Industries will be responsible for developing and managing key technologies supporting the energy transition. Its activities will span the entire value chain, from the development of and investment in renewable energy assets to industrial and manufacturing operations.

According to Duferco, the initiative represents a strategic milestone in the group's development and is intended to expand its presence in energy transition-related businesses.

The company has appointed Francesco Del Pizzo as CEO of Duferco Renewable Industries. Del Pizzo will also join the board of directors of Duferco Group's holding company.

Duferco targets stronger industrial and energy capabilities in Italy

Commenting on the establishment of the new subholding, Antonio Gozzi, Duferco chairman, said the initiative is intended both to create value for the group and to contribute to the development of Italy's industrial capabilities in the energy sector.

“The energy transition requires capital, technical expertise and an industrial vision,” Gozzi stated, adding that Duferco aims to combine these elements to develop and manage infrastructure and technologies that strengthen Italy's competitiveness and energy independence.

Duferco did not disclose investment targets, renewable energy capacity goals or a timetable for individual projects under the new subholding.

Tags: Italy European Union Duferco 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Similar articles

Federacciai and 14 Italian steelmakers eye former Ilva's cold-rolling facilities

21 Aug | Steel News

Italy’s Duferco secures €21 million financing for Giammoro industrial hub revival

21 Jul | Steel News

Italy’s Duferco invests €10 million to produce green hydrogen in Sicily

07 Mar | Steel News

Duferco to invest in new beam rolling mill supplied by SMS Group

01 Dec | Steel News

Nucor quits Italian JV Duferdofin-Nucor, Duferco to sole owner

13 Nov | Steel News

Duferco CEO Gozzi arrested in Brussels for alleged corruption

17 Mar | Steel News

Brazilian imports of Galvalume rise in August amid low domestic production

29 Sep | Steel News

US raw steel production increases by 3.4 percent - week 39, 2026

29 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian slab export price posts first increase in three months

28 Sep | Flats and Slab

US drawn wire exports down 10.3 percent in July 2026 from June

28 Sep | Steel News