Friday, 19 August 2022 14:36:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that its subsidiary Danieli Service has upgraded Australia-based InfraBuild’s continuous billet caster located in Rooty Hills.

The aim of the upgrade is to enhance productivity by five percent and increase the company’s billet exports.

With the upgrade of the caster, the company is now able to cast 130 mm x 130 mm sections, following 29 years of casting 127 mm x 127 mm section.