﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Danieli to modernize EAF for S. Korea’s SeAH Besteel

Monday, 12 October 2020 16:49:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it signed an agreement with SeAH Besteel, the largest special steel producer in South Korea, to increase the process efficiency of the company’s electric arc furnace No. 3 at its Gunsan meltshop. With Danieli’s Q-MELT technological package, the company will avoid over-oxidation, thus maximizing process repeatability and steel quality.

According to Danieli, the Q-MELT optimization package will increase average active power by two percent, reduce electrical energy consumption by two percent and decrease oxygen content in steel by 15 percent.


Tags: East Asia and Pacific  Korea S.  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Oct

Severstal’s steel output and sales up in Q3 from Q2
08  Oct

Ex-Russia scrap deal in S. Korea indicates lower price than expected
02  Oct

Queensland faces lower coking coal demand from China
29  Sep

South Africa’s base metal export value down 19.3 percent in January-July
22  Sep

S. Korea starts AD probe on stainless flat steel from three countries