Danieli to modernize EAF for S. Korea’s SeAH Besteel

Monday, 12 October 2020 16:49:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it signed an agreement with SeAH Besteel, the largest special steel producer in South Korea, to increase the process efficiency of the company’s electric arc furnace No. 3 at its Gunsan meltshop. With Danieli’s Q-MELT technological package, the company will avoid over-oxidation, thus maximizing process repeatability and steel quality.

According to Danieli, the Q-MELT optimization package will increase average active power by two percent, reduce electrical energy consumption by two percent and decrease oxygen content in steel by 15 percent.