CSP’s slab exports decline in Jan-July

Thursday, 27 August 2020 00:32:11 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem (CSP) said slab exports in the accumulated period of January to July this year fell 3.7 percent, year-on-year, reaching 1.57 million mt.

CSP, which is owned by Vale, Posco and Dongkuk Steel, said it’s currently under “full recovery” following the Covid-19 outbreak in Brazil and worldwide.

CSP did not shut down any of its blast furnaces, unlike other Brazilian steelmakers including Usiminas, Gerdau, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) and ArcelorMittal Brazil.


