CSN sees net profit and revenues increase in Q2

Wednesday, 28 July 2021 19:18:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) saw both its net profit and net revenues in Q2 surge up on a year-over-year basis.

CSN said net profit in Q2 this year surged up 1,136 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 5.51 billion ($1.06 billion). Net revenues in Q2 this year rose 147 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 15.39 billion ($2.9 billion), due to stronger iron ore and steel selling prices.

Steel sales volumes in Q2 this year reached 1.28 million mt, 28 percent up, year-over-year. Iron ore sales volumes in Q2 grew 18 percent, year-over-year, to 9.11 million mt.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 was BRL 8.17 billion ($1.58 billion), 324 percent up, year-over-year. Adjusted EBTIDA margin in Q2 rose to 53.1 percent from 31 percent in Q2 2020.

USD = BRL 5.17 (July 28)


