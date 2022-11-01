Net profit declines at CSN in the third quarter

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 21:59:19 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steel and iron ore producer CSN posted a net profit of BRL 237.63 million ($46.2 million) for Q3 2022, against BRL 369.63 million for Q2 and BRL 1.32 billion in Q3 2021.

From Q2 2022 to Q3 2022, net sales revenues increased by 3.1 percent to BRL 10.90 billion, the cost of products sold increased by 10.5 percent to BRL 8.36 billion, gross profit declined by 15.5 percent to BRL 2.54 billion, and operational profit declined by 36.4 percent to BRL 1.13 billion.

By volume, CSN sold 1.160 million mt of steel products in Q3, 8.8 percent more than in Q2, of which 859,000 mt in the domestic market and 301,000 mt exported.

Iron ore sales increased by 20 percent to 9,095 million mt, of which 1.122 million mt in the domestic market and 7.973 million mt exported.

Net sales revenues per area of activity were 70.6 percent to the steel area, 23.1 percent to mining, 6.6 percent to logistics, 0.4 percent to energy and 7.1 percent to cement.

USD = BRL 5.14 (November 1)