﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Net profit declines at CSN in the third quarter

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 21:59:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steel and iron ore producer CSN posted a net profit of BRL 237.63 million ($46.2 million) for Q3 2022, against BRL 369.63 million for Q2 and BRL 1.32 billion in Q3 2021.

From Q2 2022 to Q3 2022, net sales revenues increased by 3.1 percent to BRL 10.90 billion, the cost of products sold increased by 10.5 percent to BRL 8.36 billion, gross profit declined by 15.5 percent to BRL 2.54 billion, and operational profit declined by 36.4 percent to BRL 1.13 billion.

By volume, CSN sold 1.160 million mt of steel products in Q3, 8.8 percent more than in Q2, of which 859,000 mt in the domestic market and 301,000 mt exported.

Iron ore sales increased by 20 percent to 9,095 million mt, of which 1.122 million mt in the domestic market and 7.973 million mt exported.

Net sales revenues per area of activity were 70.6 percent to the steel area, 23.1 percent to mining, 6.6 percent to logistics, 0.4 percent to energy and 7.1 percent to cement.

USD = BRL 5.14 (November 1)


Tags: Brazil South America Fin. Reports Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

Similar articles

CSN expects improved results in Q3

17 Aug | Steel News

CSN’s net profit falls sharply in Q2 2022

16 Aug | Steel News

CSN posts higher net profit for the first quarter of 2022

06 May | Steel News

CSN Mineração sees net profit decline in Q4 2021

28 Mar | Steel News

Brazil’s CSN sees net profit decline in Q4 2021

10 Mar | Steel News

CSN, Gerdau and Usiminas to post weaker profits in Q4

13 Jan | Steel News

CSN posts increased profit and revenues in Q3

04 Nov | Steel News

CSN expects better performance in H2 2021

29 Jul | Steel News

CSN sees net profit and revenues increase in Q2

28 Jul | Steel News

CSN swings back to profit in Q1

29 Apr | Steel News