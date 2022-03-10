﻿
English
Brazil’s CSN sees net profit decline in Q4 2021

Thursday, 10 March 2022 21:46:24 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) saw its net profit in Q4 2021 decline 73 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 1.06 billion ($210.3 million).

The company said net revenues in Q4 2021 rose 6 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 10.3 billion ($2.05 billion). Steel sales volumes in Q4 2021 fell 17 percent, year-over-year, to 1.02 million mt. Likewise, iron ore sales volumes in Q4 2021 dropped 11 percent, year-over-year, to 7.71 million mt.

CSN reported an adjusted EBITDA of BRL 3.72 billion ($739 million) in Q4 2021, 21 percent down, year-over-year.

USD = BRL 5.04 (March 10)


