CSN posts increased profit and revenues in Q3

Thursday, 04 November 2021 20:09:55 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) said this week net profit in Q3 rose 5 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 1.32 billion ($236.7 million). Net revenues in Q3 totaled BRL 10.24 billion ($1.82 billion), 18 percent up, year-over-year.

Steel sales volumes in Q3 declined 23 percent, year-over-year, to 982,000 mt. Iron ore sales volumes in Q3 reached 8.18 million mt, 11 percent down, also on a year-over-year basis.

The Brazilian steelmaker said adjusted EBITDA in Q3 was BRL 4.29 billion ($765.9 million), 23 percent up, year-over-year. EBITDA margin in Q3 rose to 40.6 percent, from 39 percent in Q3 2020.

USD = BRL 5.61 (Nov. 4)