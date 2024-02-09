CRC consumption in Mexico up 32.5 percent in December

Friday, 09 February 2024 23:21:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The apparent consumption of cold rolled coils (CRC) in Mexico, for the second consecutive month, remained in positive territory with an increase of 32.5 percent in December, year-over-year, to 355,000 metric tons (mt). Production broke the negative trend of the last 11 months with an increase of 15.2 percent, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In the international market, CRC trade flow increased 19.3 percent to 99,000 mt. Imports increased 55.7 percent to 95,000 mt. In contrast, Mexican CRC exports to the world plummeted 81.8 percent, going from 22,000 mt in December 2022 to 4,000 mt in the same month last year.

For the entire year, CRC consumption decreased 1.5 percent to 4.20 million mt and production decreased 11.3 percent or 372,000 mt, compared to 2022, totaling 2.90 million mt.

The accumulated trade flow in 2023 increased 5.4 percent or 80,000 mt to 1.57 million mt. Imports increased 21.9 percent or 257,000 mt to 1.43 million mt. Exports decreased 56.6 percent or 177,000 mt to 135,000 mt.

According to Canacero data, in Mexico the only CRC producers are AHMSA (paralyzed due to insolvency), Ternium and Tyasa.