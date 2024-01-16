﻿
CRC consumption in Mexico rises 24 percent in November

Tuesday, 16 January 2024 23:27:01 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of cold rolled coils (CRC) in Mexico increased 24 percent in November, year-over-year, to 377,000 metric tons (mt), according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

CRC production in Mexico recorded its 11th consecutive annual decline, decreasing 0.8 percent, year-over-year, in November to 241,000 mt.

In the international market, CRC trade flow increased 38.1 percent to 156,000 mt. Imports increased 67.8 percent to 146,000 mt. In contrast, Mexican CRC exports to the world plummeted 61.5 percent, going from 26,000 mt in November 2022 to 10,000 mt in the same month last year.

In the accumulated January-November period in 2023, CRC consumption decreased 0.6 percent to 3.85 million mt and production decreased 13.3 percent to 2.64 million mt, compared to the same period of 2022.

The accumulated trade flow in the first 11 months of 2023 increased 4.6 percent to 1.47 million mt. Imports increased 20.0 percent to 1.34 million mt. Exports decreased 55.0 percent to 131,000 mt.

According to Canacero data, in Mexico the only CRC producers are AHMSA (paralyzed due to insolvency), Ternium and Tyasa.


