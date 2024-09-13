CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 10% in September 1-8

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 388,000 units in the September 1-8 period this year, up 10.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 5.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to September 8, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 13.853 million units, up 2.0 percent year on year.

In the September 1-8 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 214,000 units, up 56.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 11.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to September 8, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 6.223 million units, up 36.0 percent year on year.