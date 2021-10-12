﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Court shields Samarco against debt execution for six months

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 20:26:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

A Brazilian court has accepted a request by pellet producer Samarco and will protect the company from any debt execution within the next six months, a media report by Reuters said this week. The six-month period will count effectively from October 10 onward.

Samarco filed the request to prevent the execution of any debt or other financial legal proceedings, such as asset freezes. With the court decision, Samarco can continue negotiations with its creditors.

Earlier this year, a judge accepted Samarco’s request for bankruptcy protection, which shields the company from bankruptcy and allows it to restructure its debt and eventually get out of bankruptcy.


Tags: South America  Brazil  pellet  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11 Oct

Brazilian prosecutors file $453 million lawsuit against Samarco
08 Oct

Vale not spinning off base metals unit in the short-term
05 Oct

Venture capital company investing over $18 million in Brazilian mining startups
01 Oct

BHP Billiton will not sell stake in Samarco
29 Sep

Brazil’s AVB to produce cold-briquetted iron product