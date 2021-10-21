﻿
English
Cost of civil construction in greater Buenos Aires increases 3 percent in September

Thursday, 21 October 2021 20:33:06 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The cost of civil construction in the greater Buenos Aires area increased 3 percent in September, month-over-month, the nation’s statistics agency, Indec, said this week. Buenos Aires concentrates much of the civil construction activity in Argentina.

According to government data, the cost of materials in the greater Buenos Aires in September rose 2.6 percent, also on a month-over-month basis. Following the same uptrend, the cost of workforce and general expenses in the greater Buenos Aires in September grew 3.5 percent, and 2.6 percent, both on a month-over-month basis.

Rebar, which has often been listed as one of the products whose cost increased the most or the least in the material expenses category, wasn’t listed by Indec in September.


