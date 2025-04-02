Argentina announces details of new pipeline project

The Argentine oil company, YPF, has confirmed the commencement of construction on the second section of the Vaca Muerta Sur (VMOS) pipeline, which recently secured funding amounting to $3.0 billion for the project.

The pipeline is designed to connect the shale gas and oil reserves of Vaca Muerta in Neuquen to Punta Colorada port on the Atlantic Ocean. This infrastructure will facilitate the country’s exportation of oil and gas with annual export estimates reaching $15 billion.

The first section of the pipeline, spanning 130 km, is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026, while the second section, extending to 473 km, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

The supply contract for the pipes has been awarded to Tenaris, a subsidiary of the Techint group. The pipes will be fabricated using steel plates of API 5L X70 grade, featuring a wall thickness of up to 17.5 mm. The estimated volume of plates required for the second section of the pipeline is approximately 150,000 mt.