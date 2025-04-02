 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Argentina...

Argentina announces details of new pipeline project

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 19:34:26 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Argentine oil company, YPF, has confirmed the commencement of construction on the second section of the Vaca Muerta Sur (VMOS) pipeline, which recently secured funding amounting to $3.0 billion for the project.

The pipeline is designed to connect the shale gas and oil reserves of Vaca Muerta in Neuquen to Punta Colorada port on the Atlantic Ocean. This infrastructure will facilitate the country’s exportation of oil and gas with annual export estimates reaching $15 billion.

The first section of the pipeline, spanning 130 km, is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026, while the second section, extending to 473 km, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

The supply contract for the pipes has been awarded to Tenaris, a subsidiary of the Techint group. The pipes will be fabricated using steel plates of API 5L X70 grade, featuring a wall thickness of up to 17.5 mm. The estimated volume of plates required for the second section of the pipeline is approximately 150,000 mt.


Tags: Argentina South America Construction 

Similar articles

Brazil will build 600 km gas pipeline to receive gas from Argentina

12 Mar | Steel News

AcerBrag concludes revamping of finishing block of wire rod mill

04 Feb | Steel News

Argentina partnership will build a 473 km pipeline

17 Dec | Steel News

Argentina approves construction of 600 km pipeline

03 Dec | Steel News

Cost of civil construction in greater Buenos Aires area increases in January

23 Feb | Steel News

Cost of civil construction in greater Buenos Aires increases 3 percent in September

21 Oct | Steel News

Argentinian rebar prices up in April

22 May | Steel News

Civil construction costs up in July in Buenos Aires area

05 Sep | Steel News

Civil construction costs in Buenos Aires improve in April

19 May | Steel News

Civil construction costs in Buenos Aires increase in July

21 Aug | Steel News