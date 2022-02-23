Cost of civil construction in greater Buenos Aires area increases in January

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 20:56:33 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The cost of civil construction in the greater Buenos Aires area in January rose 3.2 percent, month-over-month, according to data released by the nation’s statistics agency, Indec.

Indec said the cost of materials, workforce and general expenses all increased in January, on a month-over-month basis. Cost of materials in January grew 3.5 percent, month-over-month. Likewise, cost of workforce in January in the greater Buenos Aires improved 3 percent, month-over-month. Cost of general expenses in January in the greater Buenos Aires area rose 3.1 percent, month-over-month, Indec said.

Rebar, which often appears as a product whose cost increased the least or the most within the general expenses category, wasn’t mentioned in Indec’s report for January.