﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Cost of civil construction in greater Buenos Aires area increases in January

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 20:56:33 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The cost of civil construction in the greater Buenos Aires area in January rose 3.2 percent, month-over-month, according to data released by the nation’s statistics agency, Indec.

Indec said the cost of materials, workforce and general expenses all increased in January, on a month-over-month basis. Cost of materials in January grew 3.5 percent, month-over-month. Likewise, cost of workforce in January in the greater Buenos Aires improved 3 percent, month-over-month. Cost of general expenses in January in the greater Buenos Aires area rose 3.1 percent, month-over-month, Indec said.

Rebar, which often appears as a product whose cost increased the least or the most within the general expenses category, wasn’t mentioned in Indec’s report for January.


Tags: South America  construction  Argentina  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

21 Feb

Ternium to produce 309,000 mt of steel in Colombia by Q1

Most Recent Related Articles

18 Feb

Gerdau using solar energy at nine steel distribution facilities

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

Ternium Argentina sees net profit surge 157.8 percent in Q4 2021

Most Recent Related Articles

31 Jan

CSN invests in Brazilian civil construction marketplace

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Jan

Brazilian civil construction activity improves in December