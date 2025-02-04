AcerBrag concludes revamping of finishing block of wire rod mill

After 20 years of operations, the finishing block of Argentina’s steel producer AcerBrag, produced by Italy’s Danieli, was submitted for a complete revamping.

The works were coordinated by AcerBrag and by Danieli Service, taking 21 days to conclude.

Eight subcontractor companies were involved in the works, removing the equipment from the rolling line, executing civil works, and reworking mechanical parts, while self-propelled cranes and precision workshops aided with the manufacturing of parts during the revamp.

Located in Bragado, in the Buenos Aires province, and controlled by Brazil’s VotorantimGroup, AcerBrag produces long products serving the civil construction, industrial, and agriculture sectors.

Its steel production capacity is estimated at 350,000 mt per year.